Vietnam: Imprisoned Activist Has Tumors All Over Her Body

A land activist imprisoned in Vietnam for over seven years is in failing health, says her brother who claims she has not been allowed to phone family members because she refuses to plead guilty of charges made against her of attempting to overthrow the state.

Tran Thi Thuy, 45, was arrested in 2010 for petitioning for reparation for land seized by authorities, reported RFA. In the following year, she was sentenced to eight years’ prison for “carrying out activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration.”

Her brother, Tran Thanh Tuan told RFA that she is being held prison in southern Vietnam’s Binh Duong province.

“I last saw her on Oct. 5, when she told me that she has tumors as large as cups all over her body, which are causing her severe pain,” Tran Thanh Tuan said. “I asked the prison supervisor to allow me to see the prison doctor to ask about her medical treatment, but they are trying to avoid me.”

His sister — who is a Hoa Hao Buddhist — said that the prison was giving her paracetamol but were not correctly giving her medicines sent by family members.

Tran Thanh Tuan said that his sister has not been allowed to phone their family since being imprisoned.

“It has been seven years and two months since she was arrested, but she has not been allowed to make any calls home. Prison authorities say this is because she has refused to plead guilty to the charges made against her,” he said.

The prison where Tran Thi Thuy is being held in is some 900 kilometers from where the family lives, reported Amnesty international (AI).

Last year, AI said that Tran Thi Thuy had been denied medical treatment because she refused to admit her guilt to the charges. The rights group said that her illness was diagnosed as a tumor on her uterus.