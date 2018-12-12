Iran Claims Missile Program Not Prohibited By UNSC Resolution

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underscored that the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 has not prohibited Iran’s missile activities.

“I can make it clear as the foreign minister that the issue of missiles has never been subject to negotiations and that in Resolution 2231 nothing has been approved or ratified about its prohibition for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Zarif told Tasnim on Tuesday.

“Our defense doctrine is basically founded upon deterrence and is defensive, not offensive,” the top Iranian diplomat underlined, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran has proved its commitment to such a doctrine throughout its history.

His comments came after Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh confirmed reports that Iran has recently carried out a missile test, saying it was a major test.

On December 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned what he described as Iran’s testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231 calls upon Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Iranian officials have time and again underscored that none of the country’s missiles have been designed to be capable of carrying nuclear warheads, because nuclear weapons have basically no place in Iran’s defense doctrine.