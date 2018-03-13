Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Georgia's PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, March 12, 2018. Photo: gov.ge

Georgian, Azerbaijani Leaders Discuss Bilateral, Regional Cooperation

(Civil.Ge) — “Visits to Azerbaijan are always special since we enjoy special strategic partnership with the country,” Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today.

PM Kvirikashvili, who is paying a one day official visit to Baku, held his first meeting with President Aliyev, with the two leaders discussing bilateral and regional cooperation projects.

In his remarks before the meeting, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili said the Georgian-Azerbaijani economic relations were “on the rise,” stressing that the country topped the 2017 list in terms of its investment volumes and visitor numbers to Georgia.

“The strategic projects that you have mentioned – the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars [railway] project, and the Southern Gas Corridor project, which will then connect with the Trans-Anatolian and the Trans-Adriatic pipelines, are extremely important economically and geostrategically,” Kvirikashvili added.

“Georgia has always been supportive of Azerbaijan’s positions in the international formats, and this is natural, considering our strategic partnership,” the Prime Minister also noted.

On March 12, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili is scheduled to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

Civil Georgia is a daily news online service devoted to delivering quality news and analysis about Georgia. Civil.Ge is run by The UN Association of Georgia, a Georgian non-governmental organization.

