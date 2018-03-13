Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump. Credit: Arab News.

Saudi Crown Prince To Meet Trump At White House

Arab News 0 Comments

US President Donald Trump will host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20, the White House said on Monday.

“The president looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in announcing the meeting.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince’s visit to Washington is part of a three-leg visit, with Mohammed bin Salman having visited Egypt and the UK earlier in March as part of a long foreign trip, his first as crown prince.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

