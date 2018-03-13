Wednesday, March 14, 2018
United Kingdom's Theresa May and United States' Donald Trump. Credit: Wikipedia Commons photos from Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Michael Vadon.

Trump Tells UK’s May That US To Support Investigation Into Chemical Attack

US President Donald J. Trump spoke Tuesday with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom.

According to the White House, the two leaders discussed the United Kingdom’s investigation into the chemical weapon attack on a private citizen and his daughter on British soil.

President Trump stated the United States stands in solidarity with its closest ally and is ready to provide any assistance the United Kingdom requests for its investigation.

President Trump agreed with Prime Minister May that the Government of the Russian Federation must provide unambiguous answers regarding how this chemical weapon, developed in Russia, came to be used in the United Kingdom, the White House said.

The White House added that the two leaders agreed on the need for consequences for those who use these heinous weapons in flagrant violation of international norms.

