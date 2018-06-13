US Concerned About Bangladesh’s Counter-Narcotics Campaign

By Eurasia Review

The US is concerned by reports that at least 147 people have been killed and 21,000 arrested since early May by Bangladeshi security forces in a nationwide counter-narcotics campaign, Heather Nauert, US State Department spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

“We urge Bangladesh to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into all credible reports of extrajudicial killings,” Nauert said in a statement.

According to Nauert, while illegal drugs are a scourge across the world, Bangladesh should ensure its law enforcement respect human rights and that their conduct is consistent with international standards and Bangladesh’s own constitution, which includes a presumption of innocence and the right to due process.

“We look to the Government of Bangladesh to fully meet its human rights obligations,” Nauert said.