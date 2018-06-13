ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Bangladesh Army. Photo by Jubair1985, Wikipedia Commons.

Bangladesh Army. Photo by Jubair1985, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Social Issues 

US Concerned About Bangladesh’s Counter-Narcotics Campaign

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The US is concerned by reports that at least 147 people have been killed and 21,000 arrested since early May by Bangladeshi security forces in a nationwide counter-narcotics campaign, Heather Nauert, US State Department spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

“We urge Bangladesh to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into all credible reports of extrajudicial killings,” Nauert said in a statement.

According to Nauert, while illegal drugs are a scourge across the world, Bangladesh should ensure its law enforcement respect human rights and that their conduct is consistent with international standards and Bangladesh’s own constitution, which includes a presumption of innocence and the right to due process.

“We look to the Government of Bangladesh to fully meet its human rights obligations,” Nauert said.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE