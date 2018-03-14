Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iran FM Zarif Visits Karachi In Tour Of Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif travelled to Karachi on Tuesday before finishing an official visit to Pakistan.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in the port city of Karachi on Tuesday in the final leg of his 3-day visit to Pakistan.

In a ceremony at the tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Zarif paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan, who died in 1948.

In another event in Karachi, the top Iranian diplomat inaugurated Iran-Pakistan trade forum. The gathering was attended by Iranian and Pakistani business people, investors and entrepreneurs.

On Monday, Zarif held meetings with Pakistan’s prime minister, foreign minister, parliament speaker, and interior minister on cooperation in various fields, such as the energy industry, border security, as well as business and trade.

