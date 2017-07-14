White House Welcomes Israeli-Palestinian Deal To Implement Red-Dead Water Agreement

The White House said Thursday it welcomes the agreement reached by the Palestinian Authority and Israeli government about the Palestinian allocation of water from the Red-Dead Sea Conveyance Project to the Palestinian Authority in the amount of 32 million cubic meters (MCM) (22 MCM for the West Bank and 10 MCM for the Gaza Strip).

This agreement falls under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2013 by Jordan, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority. The MOU establishes the Red-Dead Sea Conveyance Project, which involves construction of a desalination plant in Aqaba that will provide fresh water to Jordan and Israel and convey brine to the Dead Sea to reduce its rate of decline.‎ The Project also involves Israel supplying additional water to Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

According to the White House, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt successfully supported the Israeli and Palestinian efforts to bridge the gaps and reach an agreement on this vital issue.

“President Trump has made it clear that working towards achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians is a top priority for him, and he strongly believes that peace is possible,” the White House said in a statement. “The Administration has urged the parties to undertake efforts to promote an environment that is conducive to advancing peace, and this new agreement, the second major Israeli-Palestinian agreement signed this week, is another indication that the parties are capable of working together to achieve mutually beneficial results.”