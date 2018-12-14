Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Mini Honeymoon In Oman

By Arab News

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her new husband Nick Jonas reportedly escaped to Oman for a quick break this week after their headline-making nuptials in India.



The Bollywood star and US singer tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony in the Umaid Bhavan Palace in the Indian city of Jodhpur in early December — a multiple-day celebration that took the international media by storm, with newspapers around the world reporting on the happy occasion.



The newly-married couple then took a short secret trip to Oman, according to media reports.



The newlyweds seem to have enjoyed the short honeymoon before their Dec. 20 wedding reception for Bollywood guests in Mumbai.

They shared snaps from their Oman holiday on Instagram, including one photo the bride captioned, “Marital bliss they say.”



The photo featured a makeup-free Chopra cozied up to her new husband, with the open sea and a mountain range visible in the distance.

The couple married in both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies, with the bride, groom and other members of the wedding party wearing outfits designed by Ralph Lauren for the former.



The Christian ceremony was officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, People magazine reported.



The 36-year-old star and fashion icon chose a stunning red outfit by Indian designer to the stars Sabyasachi Mukherji for the Hindu ceremony.

In an interview published in People magazine, the couple expressed their happiness about tying the knot.



“It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared … But as soon as the curtains opened and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life,” Chopra said.



Chopra, who headlined three seasons of the ABC crime drama “Quantico,” is one of Bollywood’s biggest female leads with acting credits in several big-ticket films.



Jonas, 26, and his brothers Kevin and Joe formed a band, The Jonas Brothers, in 2005 and soared to fame as members of Disney’s stable of teenage stars. The band split up in 2013.