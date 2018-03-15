South Africa: Forensic Investigator Accused Of Molesting Victims

By SA News

Pupils of AB Xuma Primary School, who were victims of an alleged sexual assault by a scholar patroller last year, have endured yet another alleged assault at the hands of the forensic investigator tasked with their case.

“We are dismayed, saddened and disappointed that the two pupils were also victims in the case currently before the court. That is, the case against the patroller. The children have now become victims of sexual assault twice by different people,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The alleged molestation is said to have taken place on Monday at the school when the forensic investigator visited victims of the assault case he was due to investigate in preparation for a court appearance.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) forensic investigator, who was part of the team investigating the sexual assault cases of the two grade 3 pupils, has been withdrawn from the case with immediate effect.

“These allegations are shocking and disturbing. A person entrusted with protecting children has violated their trust and that of their parents. This man should meet the full might of the law,” said MEC Lesufi.

A case of sexual assault has been opened against the alleged perpetrator at Orlando Police Station by the parents of the pupils.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable that this incident occurred to the very same pupils who were previous victims of the scholar patroller – at the hands of someone entrusted to ensure their safety,” said MEC Lesufi.

The matter has been escalated to the Family and Child Services, who came to the school to interview the affected pupils and their parents.