President Donald Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia talk together during ceremonies, Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Royal Court Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Official White House Photo Shealah Craighead)President Donald Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia talk together during ceremonies, Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Royal Court Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Official White House Photo Shealah Craighead)

1 World News 

Saudi King Salman, Trump, Discuss Qatar Dispute

Arab News 0 Comment , , , , , ,

By

US President Donald Trump on Friday discussed with Saudi King Salman efforts to resolve the month-long dispute between Qatar and four Arab states, the White House said.

Speaking from Air Force One by phone, Trump emphasized the need to cut all funding for terrorism and discredit extremist ideology.

The two leaders underscored the importance of following through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit, according to a readout from the White House.

The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain — cut ties with Qatar over allegations it funds extremist groups and is allying with Iran. Qatar denies this.

King Salman congratulated Trump on the victory over Daesh in Mosul.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

You May Also Like

Pakistan’s 26/11 – Analysis

IDSA 0
riot police

How Not To Protest Trump – OpEd

Margaret Kimberley 1
An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon refuels from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 15, 2017. The 340th EARS extended the fight against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists by delivering fuel to Air Force F-16s, A-10 Thunderbolt II’s and a B-52 Stratofortress. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan

Russia, Iran, Turkey Ban US Planes Above Syrian ‘Safe Zones’

MINA 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE