Turkish Army Sends New Military Convoy To Northern Syria

By Fars News Agency

A new military convoy, escorted by terrorists, was dispatched by the Turkish army to Northern Hama as the Syrian army is preparing for massive operations in Idlib province.

Media activists reported on Thursday that a military convoy of the Turkish army, escorted by newly-found National Liberation Front terrorist group, has been dispatched to the regions monitored by Turkey in Hama province.

They added that the convoy which consisted of tanks, 5 personnel carriers and a vehicle carrying weapons and ammunition was sent to the East of the town of Mourak in Northern Hama along with 5 vehicles carrying the National Liberation Front terrorists.

The Turkish army had also on Wednesday forwarded new military equipment, including military vehicles and vehicles consisting of artilleries, ammunition and armored personnel carriers, to Kalis and Hatai regions in Southern Turkey at the borders with Syria.

Meantime, Reuters had also quoted militant sources as saying earlier that Turkey has equipped them with weapons and military equipment, including rockets, in the past few days.

It appears that the Turkish military is not planning to abandon the rebel forces in Idlib, despite their alliance with the Russian forces, it added.

Syrian sources revealed on Wednesday Turkey’s demand from Damascus, via Russian channels, again to further delay the army’s military operations in Idlib.

The Arabic-language website of Sputnik quoted informed Syrian sources as saying that Ankara has asked the Syrian army’s command center, with Moscow’s mediation, to provide the country with more time to separate those who it calls as “moderate dissidents” from Tahrir al-Sham (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) and the ISIL terrorists.

Based on the report, the Turkish side has admitted dispatch of military equipment to several regions of Idlib province in the past few days, saying that if Tahrir al-Sham rejects leaving the regions occupied by the “moderate dissidents”, it will use military power against them. Turkey has not mentioned where the terrorists could retreat to after leaving Idlib.

The sources said that if Syria and Russia agree with Turkey’s demand, it will be the last deadline given to Ankara to act upon its undertakings based on the Astana conference.

Earlier reports said that Damascus has extended its deadline for two days upon Turkey’s demand to delay military operations in Idlib province.