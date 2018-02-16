India: PM Modi To Inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2018

By Eurasia Review

India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2018 edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS 2018) at Vigyan Bhawan in the capital tomorrow on Friday. WSDS is the flagship forum of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and seeks to bring together on a common platform, global leaders and thinkers in the fields of sustainable development, energy and environment sectors.

The Summit will host several eminent personalities, including Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minster for Industries and Commerce, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Jayant Sinha, along with key political and corporate leaders.

The theme of the Summit this year is ‘Partnerships for a Resilient Planet’, WSDS 2018 seeks to create action frameworks to resolve some of the most urgent challenges facing developing economies in the backdrop of climate change.The Summit will address a wide variety of issues, including combating land degradation, effective waste management mechanisms to make cities free of landfills free, combat air pollution effectively, measures to increase resource and energy efficiency, facilitate transition to clean energy and create financial mechanisms to enable effective climate change mitigation. The ‘Greenovation Exhibition’ at WSDS 2018 will showcase the latest technological advancements to meet Sustainable Development Goals.

Over 2000 delegates are expected to participate in the summit, including policy makers, researchers, think tanks, diplomats and corporates from around the world. Eminent international speakers will address a variety of issues including reducing impact on land, air and water, as well as look at ways and means to utilise energy and resources in a more efficient manner in the plenary sessions.

The thematic tracks at WSDS 2018 will include discussions on issues related to sustainability, including carbon markets and pricing, sustainable transport, resilient cities, solar energy and refrigerant technologies.