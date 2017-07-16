John McCain. Photo by ВО Свобода, Wikimedia Commons.John McCain. Photo by ВО Свобода, Wikimedia Commons.

US Sen. John McCain Undergoes Surgery To Remove Blood Clot

Eurasia Review

Following a routine annual physical, US Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, according to a press statement released on the Senator’s website.

According to the statement, surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days.

“The Senator is resting comfortably at home and is in good condition. His Mayo Clinic doctors report that the surgery went ‘very well’ and he is in good spirits. Once the pathology information is available, further care will be discussed between doctors and the family. In the meantime, his Mayo Clinic care team will not be conducting interviews,” continued the statement.

The office of Senator McCain also released the following statement:

“Senator McCain received excellent treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, and appreciates the tremendous professionalism and care by its doctors and staff. He is in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family. On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.”

