ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

US President Donald Trump. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

1 Business 

Trump Punishes China By Imposing Additional $200 Billion In Tariffs

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

The U.S. will proceed with $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, according to a report on Friday, a move that reignites a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday, the report said, adding the president instructed his aides to proceed with the tariffs, according to Bloomberg news.

Trump’s decision to impose the additional tariffs come despite signals from Washington earlier this week to restart trade negotiations with Beijing.

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed Wednesday that Mnuchin extended an invite to Chinese officials for a new round of talks.

Yet, Trump said Thursday via Twitter: “We are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us. Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home.”

News of the decision to proceed with tariffs caused stocks in New York to decline. The Dow Jones fell as much as 87 points in mid-day trading, while the S&P 500 was down as low as 9 points, and the Nasdaq was off 42 points.

The Trump administration said last week it was ready to implement $200 billion on China, after the public comment period of that expired last Thursday.

Trump said, “there’s another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want.”

With $50 billion tariffs already imposed, the total amount of tariffs against China would climb to $517 billion — slightly more than U.S.’s imports from China last year which stood at $505 billion.

China, meanwhile, will look for permission from the World Trade Organization (WTO) to impose sanctions on the U.S. next Friday, according to the WTO’s meeting agenda.

Original source


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE