Ministry Says US Dream of Zero Iran Oil Exports Not To Come True

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson underscored that the US could never push the Islamic Republic’s oil exports down to zero, saying crude exports will go on at a suitable level.

“The US has been pushing to realize an objective that is impossible to achieve, namely driving Iran’s oil export to zero, but it will definitely not (be able to) fulfill its wrong dream,” Bahram Qassemi said at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.

He said Iran has launched talks with other countries and already formulated the necessary mechanisms to foil the US attempts at bringing Iran’s oil exports to zero with new sanctions.

“I believe that our (oil) exports could continue at a suitable level and…Trump cannot reach his objective.”

The spokesman, however, refused to disclose the amount and destination of oil exports, saying the hostile parties and the US would misuse the information.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany), and announced plans for new sanctions against Tehran.

The White House has also announced plans to get as many countries as possible down to zero Iranian oil imports and launch a campaign of “maximum economic and diplomatic pressure” on Iran.