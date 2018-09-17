ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 17, 2018
Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Syria: Reports Of US Troop Casualties In Islamic State Attack

A number of US soldiers were killed and wounded after ISIL targeted their column in Hasaka city on Sunday, a Lebanese media outlet reported.

The Arabic-language al-Manar News Network reported that a number of US army soldiers were killed or wounded in an ISIL attack on their convoy in Hasaka city in Northeastern Syria.

It further said that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has put its gunmen on alert after the ISIL attack, adding that an increasing number of SDF militants are defecting the Washington-backed group.

Elsewhere, the news network said that people in the village of al-Tayaneh in Zebyan region in Hasaka demonstrated against the SDF’s brutal measures in the region.

On Saturday, a number of SDF were killed after a bomb went off at their base in the town of Manbij in Northeastern Syria.

A bomb went off at a base of the SDF-affiliated Military Police in Moshfa al-Amal Square, inflicting a number of casualties on the militia group and civilians.

In the meantime, a number of civilians, including a child, were killed in a blast in al-Hakamah Street in Manbij two days ago.

No one has thus far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The report came as the SDF continues arresting young people under a forced recruiting plan in Manbij.


