Syria: Reports Of US Troop Casualties In Islamic State Attack
A number of US soldiers were killed and wounded after ISIL targeted their column in Hasaka city on Sunday, a Lebanese media outlet reported.
The Arabic-language al-Manar News Network reported that a number of US army soldiers were killed or wounded in an ISIL attack on their convoy in Hasaka city in Northeastern Syria.
It further said that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has put its gunmen on alert after the ISIL attack, adding that an increasing number of SDF militants are defecting the Washington-backed group.
Elsewhere, the news network said that people in the village of al-Tayaneh in Zebyan region in Hasaka demonstrated against the SDF’s brutal measures in the region.
On Saturday, a number of SDF were killed after a bomb went off at their base in the town of Manbij in Northeastern Syria.
A bomb went off at a base of the SDF-affiliated Military Police in Moshfa al-Amal Square, inflicting a number of casualties on the militia group and civilians.
In the meantime, a number of civilians, including a child, were killed in a blast in al-Hakamah Street in Manbij two days ago.
No one has thus far claimed responsibility for the blasts.
The report came as the SDF continues arresting young people under a forced recruiting plan in Manbij.
