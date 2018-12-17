ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 17, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Japan. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of Japan. Source: CIA World Factbook.

1 World News 

More Than 40 Injured In Northern Japan Explosion

VOA 0 Comments

By

At least 42 people have been injured, including one critically, in an explosion at a restaurant in northern Japan.

The blast Sunday night at a two-story restaurant in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido Island, is being investigated, police said.

TV footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed smoke rising from the building, which eventually collapsed.

Residents in the area said they smelled gas around the time of the explosion that shattered windows in nearby homes and partially buried cars in debris.

City officials set up shelters for area residents as fire officials warned of the possibility of secondary explosions.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

VOA

VOA

The VOA is the Voice of America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE