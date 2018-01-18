Iranian Official Warns Of ‘Schemes’ To Create Rift Between IRGC And People

A ranking Iranian military official warned of hostile schemes to create a rift between the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the people.

Addressing a meeting of IRGC public relations officials in Tehran on Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said the IRGC relies on people as its greatest asset.

There is no gap between the IRGC and the Iranian nation, the general added, saying the enemies are trying to create such a rift because the IRGC has been at the forefront of the fight against the enemies of the Islamic community.

In July 2017, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said his forces are actively involved in development plans all over the country, noting that the IRGC sees no limits to its role in helping create jobs and improve the livelihood of people should the administration prepare the grounds.

Following a big earthquake in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah in November, the IRGC forces were deployed to the quake-hit areas and played a leading role in the rescue and relief operations, particularly in the rural areas.

The IRGC has promised to keep offering relief aid for the victims of the earthquake until they are provided with permanent housing.