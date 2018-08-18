Iranian Actor Ezzatollah Entezami Passes Away

By Tasnim News Agency

Legendary Iranian actor Ezzatollah Entezami passed away at age 94 in Tehran on Friday morning.

The highly-revered actor, known as “Mr. Actor” in Iran, died in his house in Tehran on Friday morning.

Entezami has a stellar record of professional role-playing in the theater and the motion picture industry for more than 70 years.

Born on June 21, 1924, he graduated from a technical and vocational school in Tehran, but moved to Germany’s Hannover in his 20s to attend classes in theater and cinematography.

Entezami’s major performances include movies such as The Cow, Mr. Bumpkin, Mailman, Sattar-Khan, Sadegh the Kurd, Haji Washington, The Grand Cinema, Naser al-Din Shah the Cinema Actor, the Blue-Veiled, the Angel’s Day, Kamal-ol-Molk, A House on Water, Lunatic Flew Out of Cage, Gavkhooni, The Green Fire, The Tenants, Hamoon, Maritime Silk Road, and 40 Years Old.

His son, Majid, is a renonwed musician and composer.