ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian actor Ezzatollah Entezami. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian actor Ezzatollah Entezami. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

1 Entertainment 

Iranian Actor Ezzatollah Entezami Passes Away

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Legendary Iranian actor Ezzatollah Entezami passed away at age 94 in Tehran on Friday morning.

The highly-revered actor, known as “Mr. Actor” in Iran, died in his house in Tehran on Friday morning.

Entezami has a stellar record of professional role-playing in the theater and the motion picture industry for more than 70 years.

Born on June 21, 1924, he graduated from a technical and vocational school in Tehran, but moved to Germany’s Hannover in his 20s to attend classes in theater and cinematography.

Entezami’s major performances include movies such as The Cow, Mr. Bumpkin, Mailman, Sattar-Khan, Sadegh the Kurd, Haji Washington, The Grand Cinema, Naser al-Din Shah the Cinema Actor, the Blue-Veiled, the Angel’s Day, Kamal-ol-Molk, A House on Water, Lunatic Flew Out of Cage, Gavkhooni, The Green Fire, The Tenants, Hamoon, Maritime Silk Road, and 40 Years Old.

His son, Majid, is a renonwed musician and composer.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE