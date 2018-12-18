ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Iran's Bahram Qassemi. Photo Credit: Foad Ashtari, Tasnim News Agency.

Iran Says Brexit Not To Affect JCPOA

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union would not have any impact on its role in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Any discussion on Brexit is an internal issue of the UK and the European Union and would not cause any disruption to the role of the parties to the JCPOA, Qassemi said at a press conference on Monday.

He said Brexit would give the UK a status like that of China and Russia in the JCPOA, noting that the British government will still remain one of the nuclear deal parties that liaises with Iran and is committed to saving the agreement.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties, including the EU/E3 (Britain, France and Germany), launched talks to save the accord.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

