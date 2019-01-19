Trump Promises ‘Major Announcement’ About Border Security, Government Shutdown

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — U.S President Donald Trump says he will make a “major announcement” on January 19 about the partial government shutdown and the security situation around the southern border.

“I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M. (2000 GMT), live from the @WhiteHouse,” Trump tweeted on January 18. He did not provide any further details.

The government has been shuttered for four weeks over Trump’s insistence that a wider budget measure include $5.7 billion in funding for a wall on the border with Mexico — and the refusal by Democrats to do so.

The shutdown, which has left about 800,000 federal workers without pay, is now the longest in the country’s history — and there is no sign of a compromise. Many government employees are now working without pay, having missed their first payday of 2019.

Trump has openly talked about declaring a state of emergency on the border with Mexico in a move to try to secure funding for the wall without congressional approval. Such a declaration would likely be challenged in the courts.