Trump To Nominate Huntsman As Russia Ambassador

US President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. of Utah to be Ambassador to Russia, the White House said late Tuesday.

Huntsman was a GOP Presidential candidate in 2012, and previously has served in the Administrations of five US presidents, including as an Ambassador to both Singapore and China.

According to the White House, Governor Jon Huntsman has had a distinguished career as a politician, diplomat, and businessman. He currently serves as Chairman of both the Atlantic Council, a premier foreign policy think tank, and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

“His robust record of public service includes service as U.S. Ambassador to China and to Singapore, Deputy United States Trade Representative, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development. He was also twice elected Governor of Utah,” the White House said.

In the private sector Huntsman is a director on numerous corporate boards including Hilton, Chevron, Ford Motor Company, and Caterpillar. Huntsman and his wife Mary Kaye are the parents of seven children.