Sri Lanka, Georgia Leaders Seek To Strengthen Ties

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena who is on a three-day visit to Georgia to the participate in the Open Govt Partnership Global Summit and the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili met in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

President Sirisena, paying attention on ways to strengthen the economic ties, said they should take them to a new direction and assured that the officials will be given proper instructions regarding further conducting discussions regarding such matters.

The main livelihood of Georgia, where 4.7. million people live is agriculture. The tourism industry too is massively contributing to the economy of the country.

Both the leaders were especially interested in considering how to develop the ties in the fields of agriculture and tourism.

The Georgian President assured Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena that Georgia is willing to strengthen the bonds between the two countries in every aspect.