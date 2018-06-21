Sri Lanka Aviation Unit Deploys To Support UN Mission In South Sudan

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s 4th Contingent of the Aviation Unit under the United Nations helicopter deployment in South Sudan (UNMISS) deployed from the SLAF Base Katunayake on June 19.

This helicopter deployment will be tasked to carry out VIP and troop transportation, transportation of food and equipment, domestic flying and medical evacuation in South Sudan, in support of the overall UN mandate for that nation.

At the end of the third successful SLAF Contingent in South Sudan, the 4th Contingent, consisting of 19 Officers including 10 Pilots and 85 airmen is departing from Sri Lanka to replace the 3rd contingent and serve under the UN flag for a one-year period.

Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy took the salute of the parade Commanded by Wing Commander KMSPB Kulathunga, the Contingent Commander of the 4th Heli-Deployment.