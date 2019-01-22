Mogherini Says Not Able To Attend ‘Anti-Iran’ Summit In Warsaw

By Tasnim News Agency

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini expressed doubt that she would be able to attend an anti-Iran conference scheduled to be held in Warsaw next month.

“I guess I am traveling to the African Union Summit during those days and then, around that summit that is going to be held in Addis Ababa that was planned obviously long ago, I am going to have some other visits in the Horn of Africa so I am afraid I am not in Brussels that day or in Europe those days,” Mogherini told reporters in Brussels on Monday when asked if she will participate in an upcoming summit organized by Washington on Iran and the Middle East in Poland.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in an interview last week that Washington will jointly host a global summit focused on Iran and the Middle East in Poland next month.

The international gathering will take place in Warsaw from February 13 to 14, the US State Department said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Mohammad Javad Zarif has denounced the planned event in Poland as a “desperate anti-Iran circus.”

Zarif has also reminded Poland of the favor that Iran has done the Polish during the second world war, noting, “Polish government can’t wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII, it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus.”