Pakistan PM Attends TAPI Ground-Breaking Ceremonies In Turkmenistan, Afghanistan

By Eurasia Review

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is on official visit to Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to participate in the ground-breaking (link-up) ceremonies of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, lines of electricity transmission and fibre optics.

Abbasi is accompanied by Minister of State for Energy, Mr. Jam Kamal Khan.

The ground-breaking ceremonies will be jointly attended by Prime Minister Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President of Turkmenistan Mr. Gurbanguly Malikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov, President of Afghanistan Mr. Ashraf Ghani and Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Mr. M.J Akbar.



The first leg of the ceremony will be held in Serhetabat, Turkmenistan. During his stay Prime Minister Abbasi will hold a bilateral meeting with the Turkmenistan President and also attend an Arts & Culture exhibition showcasing cultural performances and artistic pieces from the four member countries, including Pakistan, followed by the link-up ceremony where he will make a statement, along with leaders of other member states.

Prime Minister Abbasi will then proceed to Herat, Afghanistan on the same day to attend the Afghan leg of the groundbreaking ceremony. The Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Afghan President after the groundbreaking.