Saudi Arabia Frees Iranian Sailors After Two Years

By PanARMENIAN

Nine Iranian sailors were freed on Wednesday, February 21 after two years of captivity in Saudi Arabia, according to the director of a local branch of Iran Fisheries Organization in southern city of Bushehr, IRNA reports.

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Hassan Ahmadi said that the sailors were fishing in the Persian Gulf somewhere between Farsi and Arabi Islands two years ago when their vessel was seized by the Saudi coast guards.

The owner of the vessel was shot by the Saudi coast guard, no sign of him has been found yet, Ahmadi said.

The released sailors have no information on the destiny of the owner of the vessel, the official added.

Saudi officials said the reason for the seizure of the vessel and the arrest of its crew members was that they illegally crossed into the Saudi territorial waters for fishing, according to Ahmadi.