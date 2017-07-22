Qatar Emir Says Ready For Dialogue

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said in a televised speech on Friday that Doha is ready for dialogue to resolve a diplomatic crisis with neighboring Gulf countries so long as his country’s sovereignty is respected.

“We are open to dialogue to resolve the outstanding problems,” so long as Qatar’s “sovereignty is respected,” he said. “The time has come for us to spare the people from the political differences between the governments.”

The Qatari emir valued Kuwait’s mediation and the support of other countries for the efforts, including the US, Turkey and Germany.

He criticized the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Qatari emir claimed that life in his country was continuing as normal since the Anti-Terror Quartet, comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, severed diplomatic and travel ties with it last month.

“As you know, life in Qatar life goes on normally,” he added.