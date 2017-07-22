Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Photo by Chuck Hagel, Wikimedia Commons.Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Photo by Chuck Hagel, Wikimedia Commons.

1 World News 

Qatar Emir Says Ready For Dialogue

Arab News 0 Comment , , , , , ,

By

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said in a televised speech on Friday that Doha is ready for dialogue to resolve a diplomatic crisis with neighboring Gulf countries so long as his country’s sovereignty is respected.

“We are open to dialogue to resolve the outstanding problems,” so long as Qatar’s “sovereignty is respected,” he said. “The time has come for us to spare the people from the political differences between the governments.”

The Qatari emir valued Kuwait’s mediation and the support of other countries for the efforts, including the US, Turkey and Germany.

He criticized the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Qatari emir claimed that life in his country was continuing as normal since the Anti-Terror Quartet, comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, severed diplomatic and travel ties with it last month.

“As you know, life in Qatar life goes on normally,” he added.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

You May Also Like

Map of Georgia highlighting Abkhazia (green) and South Ossetia (purple). Source: United Nations Cartographic Section, Wikipedia Commons.

Abkhaz, South Ossetian De Facto Officials Reject Tbilisi’s EU Visa Liberalization Offer

Civil.Ge 0
United States' John Kerry

Iran Says Kerry’s Comments On Tehran’s Syria Role ‘Unrealistic’

Trend News Agency 0

Pakistan Must Be Made To Pay The Price – Analysis

South Asia Monitor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE