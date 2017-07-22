Trump Warns Iran Faces ‘Serious Consequences’ If Doesn’t Free US Prisoners

US President Donald Trump and his Administration are redoubling efforts to bring home all Americans unjustly detained abroad, and in particular those held by Iran, the White House said in a statement on Friday

The Whited House said that President Trump is prepared “to impose new and serious consequences on Iran unless all unjustly imprisoned American citizens are released and returned.”

“For nearly forty years, Iran has used detentions and hostage taking as a tool of state policy, a practice that continues to this day with the recent sentencing of Xiyue Wang to ten years in prison,” the White House said.

The White House stressed that Iran is responsible for the care and well-being of every United States citizen in its custody.

In particular, Trump urged Iran to return American former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who has been held for over 10 years, and demanded that Iran release Siamak and Baquer Namazi, who were taken during the Obama administration, along with all other American citizens unjustly detained by Iran.