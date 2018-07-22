Rouhani Warns US That War With Iran Would Be ‘The Mother Of All Wars’

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned his US counterpart not to play with the lion’s tail after Donald Trump’s push to halt Iran’s export of oil, saying a war with Iran would be “the mother of wars” and that control over the Strait of Hormuz is only one of Iran’s advantages.

In an address to a meeting of heads of Iran’s diplomatic missions abroad, held in Tehran on Sunday morning, Rouhani derided Trump’s plan to drive the Islamic Republic’s oil exports down to zero, saying an individual with even a basic knowledge of politics would never talk about a halt to Iranian oil exports.

He also stressed that Iran has been a guarantor of security in the region’s maritime routes, saying the Strait of Hormuz is only one of the straits that Iran has control over.

“Mr. Trump! Do not play with the lion’s tail, (because) you’ll regret it. You are unable to provoke the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests,” Rouhani underlined.

“Americans must well realize that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran would be the mother of wars. We don’t give in to threats, and our capability is deterrent,” the Iranian president said.

“Threats make us more unified. We will definitely defeat the US,” he added.

He finally warned the US officials to understand the meaning of their comments and to avoid warmongering remarks.

During a recent visit to Austria, Rouhani pledged that Tehran will stand firm against the US threat to halt Iranian oil shipments, saying no other country in the region could export oil if Iran is to be deprived of oil exports.

A number of top Iranian military officials supported the idea afterwards, saying Iran has the ability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

On Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised Rouhani’s firm response to the US threat to halt Iran’s oil exports, saying his significant stances that signify the Establishment’s policy must be seriously pursued by the Foreign Ministry.