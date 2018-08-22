ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Robert Reich. Photo by Mike Edrington, Wikipedia Commons.

Robert Reich. Photo by Mike Edrington, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Opinion Social Issues 

Robert Reich: Memo To The Press (Or How To Cover Trump Without Trump Covering You) – OpEd

Robert Reich 0 Comments

By

Here are 9 suggestions:

1. Stop treating Trump’s tweets as news. They’re not news; they’re his gut feelings at the moment.

2. Don’t believe a single word that comes out of his mouth. You have a responsibility to tell the public when he’s lying.

3. Don’t fall for the reality-TV spectacles he creates. (For example, his meeting with Kim Jong-un was pure theater.) They’re not news, either.

4. Don’t let his churlish, thin-skinned, vindictive, narcissistic rants divert attention from what he’s really doing. Your viewers and readers may love how sensational and bizarre they are, but they’re distractions.

5. Focus on what he’s really doing, and put the day’s stories into this larger context. He’s

– Undermining democratic institutions,

– Using his office for personal gain,

– Sowing division and hate,

– Cozying up to dictators while antagonizing our democratic allies around the world,

– Violating the rule of law, and

– Enriching America’s wealthy while harming the middle class and the poor.

He may also be colluding with Putin.

6. Stop reporting about the Republican Party and start reporting on Fox News, which is both Trump’s propaganda tool and his focus group for how to build power by dividing America with lies and hate. There’s no Republican Party any more. Only Trump and Fox News.

7. Keep track of what his Cabinet is doing – Sessions’s attacks on civil rights, civil liberties, voting rights, and immigrants; DeVos’s efforts to undermine public education, The EPA’s and Zinke’s efforts to gut the environment; all their conflicts of interest, and the industry lobbyists they’ve put in high positions.

8. Don’t let Trump use your journalistic goal of “balanced” reporting against you.  Giving equal time to the truth and to lies from Trump’s enablers and followers isn’t “balance”.  This isn’t a contest between right and left, Republicans and Democrats. This is between democracy and demagogic authoritarianism.

9. Finally, don’t let him rattle you. Maintain your dignity, confidence, and courage. Our democracy depends on you


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Robert B. Reich is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. He has written fifteen books, including the best sellers "Aftershock", "The Work of Nations," and"Beyond Outrage," and, his most recent, "The Common Good," which is available in bookstores now. He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." He's co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism," which is streaming now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE