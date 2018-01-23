US Congratulates India On Joining The Australia Group

The United States on Tuesday congratulated India on becoming the newest member of the Australia Group, an informal forum that seeks to prevent the proliferation of chemical and biological weapons, and which now counts 43 members.

“This latest accomplishment underscores the Indian government’s excellent nonproliferation credentials and commitment to preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including by regulating the trade of sensitive goods and technologies,” said US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert in a statement.

According to Nauert, India’s accession bolsters the effectiveness of the regime’s nonproliferation efforts.

Stressing that India is a valued nonproliferation partner, Nauert added that the US looks “forward to continuing our work with India in the Australia Group in furtherance of our shared nonproliferation goals.”