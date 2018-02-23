Friday, February 23, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Kingdom Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by BroadArrow, Wikipedia Commons.

Kingdom Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by BroadArrow, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Entertainment 

Saudi Arabia: Jazz Festival Popular Riyadh

Arab News 0 Comments

By

By Mohammed Rasooldeen

The first-ever Groovz Jazz Festival rocked Riyadh on Thursday night.

More than 2,000 people enjoyed art, food and music at the Riyadh Intercontinental Hotel, with bands from the US, Britain and the Middle East ensuring a jazzy vibe.
Guests were able to sample their favorite outdoor food while enjoying the music.

Time Entertainment CEO Obad Awad told Arab News the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority had encouraged the festival to showcase jazz culture over the next three days.

He said that despite being announced only five days ago, the event drew a capacity crowd on its first day.

“We are expecting many more people during the next two days and will be making special arrangements to accommodate more visitors,” he said.

Rana Al-Mohamed, a Saudi businesswoman, told Arab News the festival offered jazz-lovers a rare chance to meet.

Omar Al-Ahsan, a graduate student from Britain, said: “We are really happy about this event and expect many more like it in the coming months.”

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE