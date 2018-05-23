ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, May 25, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Protester facing the Venezuelan National Guard during a protest. Photo by Efecto Eco, Wikipedia Commons.

Protester facing the Venezuelan National Guard during a protest. Photo by Efecto Eco, Wikipedia Commons.
1 World News 

EU Dismayed At Venezuela Polls, Held Without ‘National Agreement’

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

The European Union is to “consider the adoption of adequate measures” in the wake of a controversial presidential and regional polls in Venezuela, saying the elections were held without “a national agreement, political pluralism, democracy, transparency, and rule of law”.

Federica Mogherini, EU’s foreign policy chief, in a statement urged Venezuela to “take concrete steps to fully respect the country’s constitution”.

Mogherini said the elections with the highest abstention rate in the country over the last decades “could have been a crucial opportunity for all Venezuelan citizens to express, through a democratic, free and transparent process, their political will and thereby determine the future of the country.”

“However,” Mogherini said, “presidential and regional polls went ahead without a national agreement on an electoral calendar and without complying with the minimum international standards for a credible process, not respecting political pluralism, democracy, transparency, and rule of law.”

Original article


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Your contributions help ...

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE