Low Birth Weight Linked To Obesity, Diabetes And Hypertension Later In Life

In a recent study, low birth weight was associated with subsequent obesity and the prevalence and risk of type 2 diabetes and hypertension in adulthood.

The findings, which come from a Journal of Diabetes analysis of 11,515 men and 13,569 women in China, indicate that nutrition in early life may play a role in the development of subsequent metabolic disorders.

“The associations were observed even after adjusting for most socioeconomic and lifestyle factors in adulthood, such as educational level, per capita income, smoking, alcohol consumption and regular exercise,” said senior author Dr. Wanghong Xu, of the Fudan University School of Public Health, in China.

“These results suggest an important role of maternal and child health in prevention of non-communicable diseases in Chinaand other low- and middle-income countries.”