President Donald J. Trump speaks to U.S. service members and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, May 27, 2017. Trump traveled to Sicily to attend the G7 Summit and meet with world leaders. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel GuerraPresident Donald J. Trump speaks to U.S. service members and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, May 27, 2017. Trump traveled to Sicily to attend the G7 Summit and meet with world leaders. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Guerra

1 World News 

Trump Names Mitchell As New European-Eurasian Affairs Point Man

Civil.Ge 0 Comment , , , , , ,

By

(Civil.Ge) — US President Donald Trump intends to nominate Wess Mitchell to the position of an Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the White House said.

Mitchell, who is the President and the CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Washington D.C.-based security policy think tank, is a frequent commentator on NATO and transatlantic security.

As Assistant Secretary Mitchell will be responsible for diplomatic relations with 50 countries in Europe and Eurasia, including Georgia, as well as with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Victoria Nuland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in September 2013, left the post in January 2017, following President Trump’s inauguration.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

Civil.Ge

Civil.Ge

Civil Georgia is a daily news online service devoted to delivering quality news and analysis about Georgia. Civil.Ge is run by The UN Association of Georgia, a Georgian non-governmental organization, in frames of ‘National Integration and Tolerance in Georgia’ Program financed by USAID. Civil Georgia is also supported by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung.

You May Also Like

Yemen's Ali Abdullah Saleh. DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel.

The Houthi-Saleh Alliance Of Convenience – Analysis

Gulf State Analytics 0

Boston Bombing Suspects Planned Next To Attack New York’s Times Square

RT 0
Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo by Hafrul, Wikipedia Commons.

Black Friday In Bangladesh: Failed Syria Policy Threatens Global Peace – OpEd

South Asia Monitor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE