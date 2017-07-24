Trump Names Mitchell As New European-Eurasian Affairs Point Man

(Civil.Ge) — US President Donald Trump intends to nominate Wess Mitchell to the position of an Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the White House said.

Mitchell, who is the President and the CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Washington D.C.-based security policy think tank, is a frequent commentator on NATO and transatlantic security.

As Assistant Secretary Mitchell will be responsible for diplomatic relations with 50 countries in Europe and Eurasia, including Georgia, as well as with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Victoria Nuland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in September 2013, left the post in January 2017, following President Trump’s inauguration.