Iran: IRGC Warns US Of Consequences Of Military Action

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) highlighted Iran’s military power and deterrent capabilities, warning the US of the horrible fate it will face in case of attacking Iran.

“The hegemony and arrogance system, particularly heads of the criminal, warmongering, deceitful and reneging US regime have gotten the message that aggression against the Islamic Iran will make them meet a fate not different from that of executed Saddam,” the IRGC said in a statement on Wednesday, released on the occasion of the anniversary of liberation of Khorramshahr, a city in southwestern Iran that had been occupied by the Iraq’s Baathist army in the early 1980s under former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The statement also pointed to the valuable experience that Iran has gained in eight years of Iraqi imposed war and during the three decades since afterwards, saying the Armed Forces have full intelligence control over hostile moves, have enhanced their deterrent power and learnt to avoid “strategic negligence” in boosting the country’s defense capabilities.

In comments in February, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.