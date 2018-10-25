Iran Assured Of Pakistan’s Push To Free Kidnapped Border Guards

By Tasnim News Agency

Pakistan has assured Iran that it will make every effort to secure the release of the Iranian border guards abducted at a border region inside Iran and taken into Pakistan, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force said.

Speaking to reporters at PAF Base Nur Khan in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi at the conclusion of a one-day visit to the neighboring country, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the Pakistani authorities have promised to use their full potential to ensure the health of the Iranian hostages and secure their release.

General Pakpour said he has held talks with various Pakistani officials, including Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to express Tehran’s concern about the fate of the abductees.

The IRGC commander then slammed the terrorist who have kidnapped the Iranian forces as the “proxies of the Iranian nation’s enemies and of foreign espionage services” that seek to harm Iran-Pakistan relations.

“It seems there is a third party that seeks to upset the relations between the two countries,” the general added, calling for vigilance to foil such hostile attempts.

General Pakpour traveled to Pakistan on Monday to pursue the issue of the Iranian border guards.

Pakistani-based terrorists kidnapped 14 Iranian forces at a border post in Mirjaveh region in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan on October 15.

Iranian military forces along the southeastern border areas are frequently attacked by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tehran has frequently asked the two neighbors to step up security at the common border to prevent terrorist attacks on Iranian forces.