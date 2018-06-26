ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iran Files Complaint With ICJ Against US For Freezing $2 Billion In Assets

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear Iran’s lawsuit against the United States over the freezing of two billion dollars worth of assets of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, June 25, according to IRNA.

The court hearing on Iran’s complaint will be held in The Hague in mid October, Bahram Qasemi told reported at his weekly press briefing in this Iranian capital city.

The issue (complaint) will seriously be followed by Iran and the country is waiting for the ICJ October session, Qasemi said.

Established in 1945, the ICJ is the main judicial organ of the United Nations (UN). The seat of the Court is in The Hague (the Netherlands).


