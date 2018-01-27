Not Antisemitism, But Less Sympathy For Israel – OpEd

By Ludwig Watzal

Reports on Anti-Semitism are booming. Most of these stories are produced by Zionist organizations, the Israeli government or close affiliates to both of them pretending, however, non-partisanship. Just recently the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs released the 2017 Anti-Semitism Report that showed an increase in racist incidents against Jews, especially in Western Europe such as France, the UK, and Germany.1 The full report is not yet available.

There are Anti-Semitic incidents in many countries. Most of them have to do with the policy of the State of Israel and not with Jews because they are Jews. The only meaningful definition of Anti-Semitism is the hatred or prejudice against Jews because they are Jews. And here starts the problem. In many countries, the so-called Anti-Semitism is a just mere critic of Israel’s brutal oppression of the Palestinian People. To call such a critic “anti-Semitic” distorts the truth and tries to distract from Israel’s immoral behavior and its human rights violations. The whole staged discussion about the “new” anti-Semitism serves only one purpose to criminalize criticism of Israel’s political behavior.

For example, the BDS movement is a case in point. The protest of this civil rights movement and its call for a boycott of Israeli goods produced in illegal settlements is stigmatized as “Anti-Semitism.” Such an accusation is preposterous, but some governments have already passed anti-BDS laws stifling free speech. The Israeli government and the Zionist Lobby around the world exert huge pressure on governments to outlaw any critic of Israel by labeling it “anti-Semitic.” In fact, BDS just wants to liberate Palestine from Zionist occupation.

This anti-Semitic witch hunt produces strange effects. Apparently, the US hit hardest due to the all-powerful Zionist Israel lobby. They exert not only enormous pressure on Congress but also on universities by threatening to withdraw funds. In Germany, for example, the Zionist lobby has a firm hold on the German political class. Their subservient behavior results from the Holocaust and Chancellor Merkel’s decision to define Israel’s security as part of Germany’s Raison d’état.

A big success of the Zionist Hasbara (propaganda) was the equation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. Asked by the Israeli journalist Amos Elon, what his most significant progress during his tenure as Israeli ambassador in Washington was, he replied; “I managed to convince the American administration that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism. ”

In Germany, almost every week the political and Zionist elite make a big fuss about alleged anti-Semitic incidents. The last uproar caused by a demonstration in Berlin against Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In fact, the whole of Jerusalem is still considered occupied territory according to international law. But the Trump and the Netanyahu regime give a damn about international law and the United Nations. Both governments despise them.2 To burn a self-made Israeli flag was considered “anti-Semitic”! But that’s not the height of folly.

The incident was framed as anti-Semitic for lack of actual anti-Semitism. Voices were heard in the media and the political class, not to speak of the Zionist functionaries from the German Council of Jews in Germany calling for an “Anti-Semitism agent”. The first, who suggested this figure was no less a figure than Heribert Prantl from the daily “Sueddeutsche Zeitung,” responsible for the paper’s op-ed. This paper is also called “Prantl-Pravda”, referring to the former Soviet newspaper “Pravda”.

Josef Schuster who heads the German Council of Jews also called for such a person. Beyond that, he proposed in the national public radio “Deutschlandfunk” on 18 January 2018 to consider the expulsion of migrants because of “anti-Semitic attitudes.” He wants all Muslim youth to be forced to visit Auschwitz concentration camp. Charlotte Knobloch, the eternal president of the Jewish religious community in Munich, she is 85, and since 1985 the president of this club also called for an “anti-Semitism agent.”

After these massive demands by the Zionist officials, leading politicians immediately took up their orders. Nobody should surprise this obedience. Immediately the German political class jumped on the Zionist bandwagon. The Minister of Domestic Affairs, Thomas de Maizière, advocated that the new German government should install such an agent. Chancellor Merkel’s stalwart in the German Bundestag, Volker Kauder, announced that Merkel’s party would propose a motion to establish such a figure.

I spare the readers of comments of nonentities such as Volker Beck, former MP of the Green Party in the German Bundestag, who turned out to be one of the most wicked and crawling Philo-Semites in Germany. Perhaps one should remind them of the sentence of the former Israeli ambassador to Germany, Avi Primor, saying in 2015 “It is not anti-Semitism that is on the rise, but sympathy for Israel is declining.”

The installation of an “Anti-Semitism agent” will at the end lead to a huge denunciation industry and a Zionist inquisition such as the Jewish publisher and author Abraham Melzer predicts. He and other Jews intellectuals in German such as Professor Rolf Verleger are smeared by the Zionist and their Philo-Semitic agents. Abi Melzer closed his article saying that Germany will sink into darkness. “An Orwellian wind will blow, and spies and informers will crawl out the most hidden rat holes to sniff and stigmatize the latest anti-Semites. It begins the era of the new Inquisition.”3

Under the Merkel government, which is under the heel of the Zionist Israel lobby, Germany won’t be heading for a glorious future. As long as the German Council of Jews supports the Netanyahu regime absolutely, things can only get worse for Jews and non-Jews in Germany. In their unwavering support for Israel, the German Jews have no moral qualms about the immorality of the Israeli government. On the contrary, the US Zionist organizations are deeply troubled by young American Jews who “increasingly turning away from Israel,” as the Israeli daily “Haaretz” reported on 22. January, because Israel’s anti-ethical behavior is fundamentally at odds with their liberal values. Whether such a message could impress the German Jewish functionaries remains to be seen. I’m, however, skeptical.

Notes:

1. https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-5074067,00.html

2. https://ahtribune.com/world/europe/2056-germany-anti-israel-protest-anti-semitism.html

3. http://der-semit.de/das-zeitalter-der-neuen-inquisition/#more-1964