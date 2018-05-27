ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, May 27, 2018
France's Emmanuel Macron. Photo Credit: Ecole polytechnique Université Paris, Wikipedia Commons.

Macron: France To Make Every Effort To Find Fair Solution To Karabakh Conflict

The President of France Emmanuel Macron has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“I am glad to convey to you and the Azerbaijani people sincere wishes of happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan.
At the time when the 100th anniversary of the independence of Azerbaijan proclaimed in 1918 and restored in 1991 is celebrated, I want to note that I know how difficult it is usually to travel the way to build such a stable, modern and prosperous state.

I would like to assure you of my determination to strengthen the ties between our countries in all areas. Azerbaijan can always rely on France’s support in solving future challenges and continuing its rapprochement with the European Union.

At the same time, let me emphasize once again that France, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, will make every effort to find a fair and sustainable solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations.

Mr. President, I hope to meet with you in Paris at the end of July. Please accept my highest consideration ” the letter says.


Trend News Agency

Trend News Agency

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency is a leading news provider in the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian region. Trend has established the Trend Expert Council, bringing together about 40 well-known independent experts from the region and the West.

