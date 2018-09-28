Syria To Receive New Missile Shields In Addition To S-300

By Fars News Agency

Russia will supply the Syrian army with new short-range air defense systems in addition to S-300 in the near future, the Russian media reported.

The Arabic-language website of Sputnik reported on Thursday that most of the new air defense shields that Syria is due to take are of Buk M2A, Tur M2 and Pantsir S1 types.

Based on the report, the Syrian army will also be provided with Pechora M2 missile system which is also known as Neva S-125.

A Russian-language paper reported on Tuesday that the Russian Defense Ministry had started dispatching advances electronic military instruments to Syria to reinvigorate its defense-combat capabilities after its Il-20 planes was downed in Syria’s airspace last week.

Izvestia reported that the first set of Russia’s advanced electronic military instruments has been sent to a Russia-run base in Syria on a Il-76 plane.

It further said that the dispatched electronic military instruments are capable of sabotaging radars, communication devices and navigating boards of intruding aircraft on Syria.

The paper went on to say that the Russian electronic instruments can also sabotage satellite navigating systems, including those that are deployed to regions around the Mediterranean Sea.

In the meantime, another Russian paper, Kommerisant, quoted a well-informed source as reporting that Moscow will send four S300 Air Defense Missile Systems to Syria in the next two weeks, adding that the number of systems can also rise to 6 or 8 if needed.