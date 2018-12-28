ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, December 28, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

russia flag map
1 Opinion Religion 

Moscow’s Pyrrhic Victory In Discrediting Sharia Court On Ingush-Chechen Border Dispute – OpEd

Paul Goble 1 Comment

By

Moscow, in its efforts to support the border accord between Ingushetia’s Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov, has had some success in discrediting the idea that a Muslim court has any right to take up a case that the Russian Constitutional Court has already decided.

A survey of Chechens finds that most of them accept Moscow’s argument (kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/329598/), and another of some of the alims in Ingushetia finds the same thing (kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/329630/); but Moscow’s victory, if that is what it is, appears likely to be Pyrrhic because Moscow has overreached in exploiting the regional super-MSD.

Islamicist Aleksey Grishin shows that the document the Coordinating Center for Muslims of the North Caucasus adopted last week condemning the use of a shariat in this case was clearly prepared not by Muslims but by Moscow political technologists (islamio.ru/news/policy/pchely_protiv_meda_kto_zastavil_muftiev_ktsmsk_vystupit_protiv_shariatskikh_sudov/).

Entitling his article “Bees Against Honey?” Grishin argues that no mufti would have drafted such a document – the language simply isn’t consistent with Muslim practice – or signed it – given that is not how the Muslim Spiritual Directorates (MSD) of the republics function within the Coordinating Center.

The muftis were clearly under government pressure to sign, he says; and while he doesn’t approve of this, he “will not condemn them. The world is too complicated and not everyone is capable of heroic action.  But personally,” Grishin says, he feels “closer to Giordano Bruno” than to those who go along with whatever the government wants at the cost of their faith.

Many others in the North Caucasus are likely to feel the same, and to the extent that they do, Moscow may get its wish on this shariat court case but only at the cost of completely undermining the authority of the muftis in the republics and the Coordinating Center on which it has chosen to rely in the past.

That could open the way for more radicalism in the region, exactly the reverse of what the powers that be either in the region or in Moscow want. At the very least, this naked display of state power will do nothing to win over Muslims in Ingushetia and elsewhere who feel that their interests have been ignored.

Meanwhile, over the last two days, there have been three other developments linked to the Ingush-Chechen border controversy:

  • Authorities in St. Petersburg have dropped charges against the 17-year-old who put up a sign on the Akhmed Kadyrov bridge in the northern capital decalring that the structure “belongs to Ingushetia,” quite possibly in order not to attract additional attention to the dispute in the North Caucasus (kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/329649/).
  • And Yevkurov saw his rating among governors fall further than anyone else over the last few months, by 68 percent since the start of the border controversy. As a result, RBC reports, he is the most unpopular governor in the Russian Federation (kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/329641/).


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

One thought on “Moscow’s Pyrrhic Victory In Discrediting Sharia Court On Ingush-Chechen Border Dispute – OpEd

  • Walter DuBlanica
    December 28, 2018 at 7:29 pm
    Permalink

    Russia rules over all the tribes just like America rules over all the Indian tribes in the U.S.A.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE