Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Lukoil headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Vladimir Menkov, Wikimedia Commons.

Lukoil Commissions First Production Well At Phase 2 Of Filanovsky Field

Russian energy company Lukoil said Wednesday it​ has completed the construction and commissioning of the first well at the Phase 2 of Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea.

​Lukoil said this is a production single bore horizontal well with the measured depth of 3.5 kilometers. The horizontal section of the well is 1.2 kilometers. The initial well flow reached 2.4 thousand tonnes of oil per day, Lukoil said, adding that as a result, the daily oil production at the field increased to 16.8 thousand tonnes.

As of today, Lukoil said it started to drill an injection well. Further execution of the drilling program at the Phase 2 of the field’s development will allow to stabilize production at the designed plateau of 6 million tonnes on an annualized basis.

