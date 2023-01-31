Storing CO2 Underground May Be A Safe Solution To Mitigate Climate Change

By Eurasia Review

A study led by the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA) and the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (IMEDEA CSIC-UIB), both belonging to the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), has shown that injecting billions of tonnes of atmospheric CO 2 (carbon dioxide) underground has a low risk of leakage back to the surface. According to the simulations, the CO 2 would remain deep in the subsurface for millions of years, even if the overlying low-permeability rocks were fractured. These results indicate that this technology, called geological CO 2 storage, can be safely undertaken to mitigate climate change.

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, has been carried out in collaboration with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. This interdisciplinary research has developed a novel methodology to calculate the probability of CO 2 leakage considering billion tons of CO 2 injected underground over a time scale of millions of years, much larger than what had been investigated until now.

“The objective of CO 2 storage is to take this greenhouse gas from the hard-to-abate industry and inject it deep underground. For the gas to remain at depth, it must be injected into rocks with high permeability and porosity, such as sandstones. However, there is a risk of CO 2 leakage, as CO 2 is less dense than the saline water that fills the pores at great depth, so it can float upwards and leak back to the surface”, explains the IDAEA-CSIC researcher Iman Rahimzadeh Kivi and first author of the study.

To calculate the risk of CO 2 leakage, researchers predicted the gas flow to the surface after its injection at 1.550 m deep (the common depth to store the gas underground) using numerical transport models in two different scenarios.

“Our predictions show that, in the best-case scenario, when the underground rock properties remain intact, the CO 2 would only rise 200 m upwards after one million years. In our worst-case scenario, when the rocks present a large number of fractures, CO 2 would rise 300 m upwards”, indicates Victor Vilarrasa, researcher at IMEDEA-CSIC-UIB and principal author of the study. “This means that even in the worst possible scenario, the CO 2 would be indefinitely contained in the subsurface at 1250 m depth for millions of years”, highlights Rahimzadeh Kivi.