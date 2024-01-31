Iran, Uzbekistan Hold Political Talks In Tashkent

By Tasnim News Agency

Ranking diplomats from Iran and Uzbekistan convened in Tashkent for the seventh round of political consultations between the two Asian states.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Baqeri and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev.

They discussed the latest situation and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the political, security, economic, and cultural fields in regional and international arenas.

Highlighting the growing relations between Iran and Uzbekistan, the two sides called for regular political consultations with the aim of accelerating cooperation in various fields.

“Considering the existing capacities, we should pay more attention to developing relations between us in different dimensions and fields,” Baqeri said, noting that there are no restrictions to closer cooperation.

For his part, Aloyev stressed the importance and position of Iran in the region, and hailed its growth in various fields of science and technology under the pressure of sanctions.

He further expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to cooperate with Iran within the framework of regional and international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECO, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the United Nations.