Secretary General In Poland: NATO Allies Will Always Stand Together To Protect Each Other

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg began a trip to Poland with a visit to Łask airbase on Tuesday (1 March 2022). He met troops from Poland and the United States, together with Polish President Andrzej Duda, and commended their service and sacrifice.

The Secretary General stressed that NATO is strengthening its defensive presence across the eastern part of the Alliance in response to Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“At this air base, we see Allied solidarity in action: fighter jets from the United States are flying alongside the Polish Air Force, keeping NATO skies safe 24/7,” he said.

The Secretary General also held talks with President Duda to discuss Russia’s invasion, as well as NATO’s support to Ukraine and deterrence and defence posture.

“I thank Poland for its support and strength at this dangerous moment for European security,” said Mr. Stoltenberg. He welcomed that Poland has opened its borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the conflict.

“Putin’s war affects us all and NATO Allies will always stand together to defend and protect each other,” he said. The Secretary General also noted that NATO is deploying elements of the NATO Response Force for the first time in its history.

“Today, French troops are arriving in Romania as the lead element of this force. Our commitment to Article 5, our collective defence clause, is iron-clad,” he said.

At the same time, the Secretary General stressed that NATO is a defensive Alliance that does not seek conflict with Russia. He called on Russia to immediately stop the war, pull out its forces from Ukraine and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts.