Amirabdollahian, Lavrov Discuss Iran-Russia Ties, Regional, International Developments

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held talks on the state of affairs surrounding the JCPOA as well as key regional and international issues, particularly the development of the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

They met on Wednesday afternoon on the sidelines of the conference of the top diplomats of Afghanistan’s neighbors in China.

Amirabdollahian welcomed creating capacities for Tehran-Moscow bilateral cooperation in different areas and underlined the need to further develop the ties.

The Iranian foreign minister also outlined the policy of neighborliness from the viewpoint of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said Iran seeks serious cooperation with neighbors, describing unilateral sanctions on world countries as unacceptable, the Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.

The Russian foreign minister, for his part, referred to his country’s willingness to cooperate with neighbors, especially Iran in all fields.

Lavrov said relations between Tehran and Moscow have special significance and underscored Russia’s readiness to expand cooperation with Iran.

In the meeting, the foreign ministers of Iran and the Russian Federation also discussed other issues including the trend of developments in Afghanistan and the Tehran-Moscow cooperation in this regard, the speeding up of Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the latest state of the Vienna talks and close cooperation between the delegations of Iran and Russia during the negotiations and also their cooperation in the Caspian Sea region.