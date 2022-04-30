Arms Flow Into Ukraine Will Only Prolong The War – OpEd

By Patial RC

Pumping arms into Ukraine by the west is only going to prolong this conflict which at the first place was avoidable. There is no doubt that Ukraine is fighting a battle for their just survival. The Ukraine War in the active combat zones has been a devastating war between Russia and Ukraine producing an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis that includes massive civilian displacement of refugee movements away from embattled cities into the neighbouring countries. The US led NATO allies, their partners and the Western media are aiming to gain the public support for their actions against Russia which are playing on the playfields of Ukraine. “Having pushed Ukraine into war, the US does not know how to save it. Having started it, Russia does not know where to end it.”

Supporting Ukraine was and is fine to do but the manner in which it is being done and President Zelensky accepting is not at all clear. Is President Zelensky thinking of preserving Ukraine as a nation or get certain parts and cities erased from the soil by continuing to request the world for more and more arms to prolong the war. His spirit to stand up bravely along with his citizens to the larger Russian army has been well recognized and appreciated by the world. Now it’s time to talk and protect his country from any further devastation by bringing an early end to the war.

President Zelensky’s has got trapped into west’s foolhardy approach of supporting Ukraine’s war aim of defeating the aggressor by pumping arms will prolong the war with ‘No Winners’. Ukraine has got caught between the superpowers.The longer this war continues, the more Ukrainians will flee their homeland, more the devastation to their homes, cities, industry, economy and war crimes of the Bucha type will continue. If Russia continues to suffer more failures, then more of Ukraine will be devastated into ruins as retaliations and millions more would have died. President Zelensky’s has now to take the call listening to his inner self and NOT to the US,NATO or their partners who are interested in prolonging the war or further pushing Russia into the corner with further sanctions. Zelensky need to ask the West that “What is the West doing to stop the war?”

No signals to De-Escalate or Stop but Instigate (28 April)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said “NATO is ready to support Ukraine for years in the war against Russia with modern Western military equipment and weapons.” We need to be prepared for the long term…There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years.”

NATO Secretary-General said that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly.

President Joe Biden will ask Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine funding for its war against Russia. Further tighten sanctions.

Russia warned the West that there would be a tough military response to any further attack on Russian territory, accusing the US and its key allies by openly inciting Ukraine to assault Russia.

A Ukrainian presidential aide said that the world recognises that his country has the right to defend itself by carrying out attacks on Russian military bases and warehouses.

Russia tells UK: giving Ukraine heavy weapons threatens European security

Russia’s foreign spy chief accused the US and Poland of plotting to gain a sphere of influence in Ukraine. The war could end with forced partition of Ukraine between the West and Russia.

The only cooling statement came from China “No one wants to see the outbreak of a 3rd World War breaking out following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We hope that relevant parties can keep cool-headed and exercise restraint, prevent escalation of tension, realise peace as soon as possible and avoid inflicting a heavier price on Europe and the world.”

Lessons from Mahabharata

In order to seek India’s intervention to de-escalate the turmoil, Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha urged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene citing Mahabharata to pursue diplomacy with President Putin and help Ukraine get out of this devastating situation.

Dr Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister cites an example from the Mahabharata in his book , to explain how suicidal small powers behave. King Susarma of the Trigarta kingdom was once humiliated by Arjuna. The Trigarta warriors made the single instance of humiliation their driving force, so much so that, they focused all their energy on exacting revenge, even at the cost of self-annihilation. In the war, they challenged Arjuna to a fight to the death. Though Arjuna did triumph in that battle, it came at a great cost. Zelensky appears to be in the same situation and he needs to be encouraged by true friend “to come out of their singular driving force that through more arms from the west Ukraine can defeat Russia!”

If western leaders think that their arms flow to Ukraine will bring about a Ukrainian military victory, then they are being foolish. For Ukraine’s sake, the world need to stop Putin somehow before Ukraine as a country is totally ruined. Zelensky has to shed his ego for the future of Ukrainians and the UN Chief need to play the role of a genuine strong ‘Peace Maker’ as a neutral umpire without being influenced by the US.